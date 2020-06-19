Updates From Benedict XVI In Bavaria

Regensburg Diocese published news from Benedict XVI's stay in Germany.
On Thursday, Georg and Joseph Ratzinger concelebrated Mass together. Then, Joseph returned very tired to Regensburg seminary where he is lodged. In the evening he payed another visit to his brother.
On Friday, Joseph ate Bavarian “pretzel” for breakfast. In the forenoon he concelebrated Mass for the Feast of the Sacred Heart with his brother.
For lunch he ate apple strudel.
