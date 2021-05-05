Republican Lawmakers Go After Planned Parenthood for Receiving PPP Funds | EWTN News Nightly The US Senate is on recess right now, but that is not stopping a group of Republicans from going after … More





The US Senate is on recess right now, but that is not stopping a group of Republicans from going after Planned Parenthood. They are demanding an investigation into the amount of money the nation's largest abortion provider received from the Paycheck Protection Program. Senators John Kennedy and Roger Marshall are taking the lead and say they are trying to prevent the Small Business Administration from giving anymore PPP funds to Planned Parenthood affiliates. Their new bill ensures Planned Parenthood affiliates and other abortion providers are ineligible for future PPP funding, plus it instructs the Small Business Administration Inspector General to investigate how the organization was able to receive funds in the first place. Planned Parenthood claims, it did nothing wrong and followed the guidelines laid out by Congress. Meanwhile, a group of Senators led by Democratic Kirsten Gillibrand announced a bill to overhaul the way the military responds to sexual assault cases. Right now, the decision to prosecute currently falls on military commanders, something Pentagon top brass do not want changed. The bill also increases training for all members of the military, as well as criminal investigators and military prosecutors, so they have the tools they need to work on sexual assault and domestic violence cases. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.