Blessed Katarzyna Faron - April 9

Blessed Katarzyna Faron - April 9Also known asCelestyna FaronCatherine FaronCelestine Faronprisoner #27989Memorial9 April12 June as one of the 108 Martyrs of World War IIProfileOrphaned at age five, Katarzyna was raised by childless relatives. Entered the Congregation of the Sisters Servants of Mary Immaculate in 1930, taking the name Celestyna and making pertual vows on 15 September 1938. Catechist and kindergarten teacher. During World War II she ran an orphanage, led a religious house, and continued to work as a catechist. Arrested by the Gestapo on 19 February 1942 at Brzozów, Poland, charged with conspiracy against the Nazi regime. Imprisoned in Jaslo, Poland, then Tarnów, Poland, and finally shipped to Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp where she was put to work digging ditches. Developed tuberculosis and typhoid, and her health finally collapsed completely. Martyr.Born24 April 1913 in Zabrzez, Malopolskie, PolandDiedEaster morning, 9 April 1944 in Auschwitz concentration camp, Oswiecim, Malopolskie, Nazi-occupied PolandVenerated26 March 1999 by Pope John Paul II (decree of martyrdom)Beatified13 June 1999 by Pope John Paul II in Warsaw, Poland