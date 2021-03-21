Abortion Funding in Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) Controversy arises as Congress considers the Equal Rights Amendment – the U.S. Bishops and pro-life groups warn it could lead to a major expansion … More





Controversy arises as Congress considers the Equal Rights Amendment – the U.S. Bishops and pro-life groups warn it could lead to a major expansion of taxpayer funded abortion. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) tells us her pro-life concerns with the ERA and Mallory Quigley of the Susan B. Anthony List tells us why her group will score against lawmakers who support it. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: Abortion Funding in Equal Rights Amendment (ERA)Controversy arises as Congress considers the Equal Rights Amendment – the U.S. Bishops and pro-life groups warn it could lead to a major expansion of taxpayer funded abortion. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) tells us her pro-life concerns with the ERA and Mallory Quigley of the Susan B. Anthony List tells us why her group will score against lawmakers who support it. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.