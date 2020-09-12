Saint Raphael Meditation: "My Sacrifice and Yours" – Living the Holy Mass
A meditation (guided prayer) on the meaning of the Holy Mass in our daily lives.
AUDIO MEDITATIONS11/09/2020
Our faith teaches us that the Holy Mass makes present the Sacrifice of Our Lord on the Cross. Keeping this in mind during the Mass and during the day is an effective means of union with Jesus.
To listen to this meditation, click here.
Saint Raphael Meditation
opusdei.org/…nd-yours-living-the-holy-mass/
