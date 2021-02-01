Havey Rain Flood in Ermelo South Africa! Hi Welcome to our YouTube channel News Call -------------------------------------------------------------- Havey Rain Flood in Ermelo South Africa! --------… More

Havey Rain Flood in Ermelo South Africa!

Climate change has already begun and there is no return for planet Earth. The weather on Earth in changing.

(Feb 1, 2021) A severe storm has caused localized flooding in Ermelo, South Africa. A severe afternoon storm has caused localized flooding in Ermelo. Heavy rain and flooding this evening in Ermelo Mpumalanga South Africa.