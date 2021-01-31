Synagogue at Capernaum "Jesus and his disciples went as far as Capernaum, and as soon as the sabbath came he went to the synagogue and began to teach. And his teaching made a deep impression on … More





Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr Synagogue at Capernaum"Jesus and his disciples went as far as Capernaum, and as soon as the sabbath came he went to the synagogue and began to teach. And his teaching made a deep impression on them because, unlike the scribes, he taught them with authority." – Mark 1:21-22, which is part of today's Gospel at Mass. My sermon for today can be read here . This photo shows the facade of the synagogue of Capernaum, seen from the site of St Peter's house on which a modern octagonal church has been built.Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr