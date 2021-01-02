Unions push for UK-wide school closures amid government U-turn. The UK government has done a U-turn on schools reopening, announcing all London primary schools will be closed for the start of the … More

The UK government has done a U-turn on schools reopening, announcing all London primary schools will be closed for the start of the new term.



Education Secretary Gavin Williamson initially announced that a majority of London primary schools would return at the beginning of term on January 4.



Mr Williamson did at the time outline 50 education authorities - including 22 of London's 32 boroughs - whose primary schools would remain closed due to high infection rates.



However, protests and threats of legal action by London's local school authorities forced the education secretary to back down and close all schools in the capital.



Teaching unions are now calling for the closure of every school in England.



Mr Williamson released a statement in which he said Children's education and wellbeing "remains a national priority".



"Moving further parts of London to remote education really is a last resort and a temporary solution. As infection rates rise across the country, and particularly in London, we must make this move to protect our country and the NHS," he said.