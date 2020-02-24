Clicks6.3K

Sequence of the Rec in Los Angeles

Eva
1
Fashion of the 1970s
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Ultraviolet
So now they've turned the "orans" position into... synchronized liturgical gestures with an altar-girl chorus? yeesh...
  • Report
pt.news and 9 other users link to it.
pt.news mentioned this post in Vovó "vestindo uma minissaia" no Congresso de Educação Religiosa.
ro.news mentioned this post in Bunica „purtând o minijupă” la Congresul pentru educație religioasă.
ru.news mentioned this post in Бабушка "в мини-юбке" на образовательном религиозном конгрессе.
hr.news mentioned this post in Baka "nosila minicu" na Kongresu vjerskog obrazovanja.
pl.news mentioned this post in Babcia "w minispódniczce" na Kongresie Edukacji Religijnej.
hu.news mentioned this post in "Miniszoknyás" nagymama a vallásos oktatási kongresszuson.
tr.news mentioned this post in Din Eğitimi Kongresinde "Mini Etek Giyen" Büyükanne.
ar.news mentioned this post in جدة "مرتدية تنورة قصيرة" خلال مؤتمر التعليم الديني.
lv.news mentioned this post in Vecenīte "valkā minisvārkus" reliģiskās izglītības kongresā.
fr.news mentioned this post in Une mamie "portant une mini-jupe" au Congrès sur l'éducation religieuse.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up