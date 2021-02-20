We cannot live chasing the dust… Gospel of Sunday February 21 2021 First Sunday of Lent Dear brothers and sisters, the Holy Spirit in us carries out a double action: while, in silence, in recollectio… More

Gospel of Sunday February 21 2021 First Sunday of Lent



Dear brothers and sisters, the Holy Spirit in us carries out a double action: while, in silence, in recollection and in prayer, He opens our eyes so that we can unmask and free ourselves from the diabolical illusions of power, success and richness, at the same time, it gives us the courage to constantly commit ourselves to the corporal and spiritual works of mercy. This is the deep meaning of Jesus' invitation that we listen on Sunday, February 21: "« "The time is over and the kingdom of God is at hand.; Repent, and believe in the gospel. »." In fact, as Pope Francis reminded us last Ash Wednesday, "you cannot live chasing the dust, that is, going after things that exist today and will vanish tomorrow", while a thunderous cry of anguish rises from those who, especially in this pandemic time, are sick, homeless, despised, needy ... The world, today more than ever, needs, as Pope Francis always reminds us, of Missionaries of Compassion!