Former US Air Force officer ordained as Catholic priest | SWNEWS | 123

shalomworld on June 3 2020 Pope Francis: Holy Spirit is the source of Church’s unity The Holy Spirit is the source of unity for the Church. That was the key message of Pope Francis on the Solemnity of Pentecost last Sunday. Celebrating Holy Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, the Holy Father noted that while in the secular world unity normally requires a clear strategy and tight organization, for the Church it is the Holy Spirit which guarantees unity among all who proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He also urged those present – and those watching via the media – to look at the Church with the eyes of the Holy Spirit. In doing so, he said, we would realize that everybody has a place in the grand design of God, that none of us are bits of confetti blown in the wind, he said, but are instead irreplaceable fragments in a divine mosaic. Pope Francis leads global rosary rally Saturday saw Pope Francis lead a global rosary rally to ask Mary, the Mother of God, for her protection and deliverance from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Holy Father prayed his rosary from the replica of the Lourdes Grotto within the Vatican Gardens. At the very same moment many of the most notable Marian sanctuaries across the world joined him in prayer. Woman claims father burned her for wanting to be Christian A young Ugandan woman has made headlines around the world after claiming that her Muslim father set her on fire after discovering she intended to convert to Christianity. 24-year-old Rehema Kyomuhendo made her claims to the Kenyan based evangelical news agency, Morning Star News. In a telephone interview with them, she recounts how her father, who is a Muslim cleric, used a jerrycan full of fuel to burn her while they were staying overnight at a relative’s house in the Mbale region of eastern Uganda on May 4. Bishop expresses lockdown concerns to Prime Minister Archbishop John Wilson of Southwark in England has written to the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to express concerns about the UK government’s continued lockdown of Catholic churches and other places of worship. Archbishop Wilson explained to the Prime Minister that for Catholics, access to a church building was spiritually essential, something, he said, that was recognized by other governments internationally. Cardinal Tagle: Church’s mission is free gift from God The Church and her divine mission are free gifts from God and not the result of a human plan – that’s the message of the prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples. Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle made his comments in an interview with Vatican News on May 27. Reflecting upon Pope Francis’s address of a few days prior to the Pontifical Mission Societies, Cardinal Tagle warned about the dangers of the Church measuring her missionary activity by, what he described as, the standards and outcomes pre-determined by models or schools of management. New e-book offers hope and guidance to parents The Vatican has published a new e-book to help parents and families of babies who have been diagnosed with serious congenital conditions in the womb. Entitled “Yes to Life” the publication is the creation of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life. Its pages collate key contributions from last year’s “Yes to Life” conference held at the Vatican and organized, in part, by the Knights of Columbus. Former US Air Force officer ordained as Catholic priest From military orders to holy orders: That’s the remarkable life story of Father Nicholas Radloff, one of the most newly ordained priests of the Archdiocese of Debuque in Iowa. Father Radloff joined the US Air Force after graduating from Saint Louis University in aerospace engineering in 2008. He then spent seven and a half years as a navigator specializing in Combat Search and Rescue. During his time with the Air Force, though, Father Radloff came across the story of Father Aloysius Schmitt, a priest of the Archdiocese of Debuque and US Naval chaplain who died saving 12 sailors during Japan’s attack upon Pearl Harbor in 1941. That saintly influence led Father Radloff to sign up at the seminary after signing off with the military in 2015.