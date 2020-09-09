Per Anni Circulum, Gregorian Chant

Artists: Schola Gregoriana Benedetto XVI ,Don Nicola Bellinazo (director) The soothing sounds of Gregorian chant reverberate from the very beginnings of Christianity to the present day. This … More

Artists: Schola Gregoriana Benedetto XVI ,Don Nicola Bellinazo (director) The soothing sounds of Gregorian chant reverberate from the very beginnings of Christianity to the present day. This timeless music still has the power to move and stir us, giving us a moment to pause and reflect on our busy lives. This release, Per anni circulum, charts a story that moves in full circle: from Advent, to the birth of Jesus Christ, to Passiontide, to his death and resurrection. Each event in the Christian calendar is celebrated or mourned. Holy Week, the most important of the year, starts with an antiphony for Palm Sunday, while the gradual of the Mass, along with three antiphonies and a hymn, accompany the washing of the feet on Maundy Thursday. A responsory for the office of the readings for Good Friday relates to Jesus' death, followed by an introit and Easter Day sequence to mark the joy of resurrection.sound of the viola. Tracklist 00:00:00 Introit: Ad te levavi 00:03:46 Gradual: Universi 00:07:12 Introit: Populus Sion 00:10:58 Dominus dixit 00:14:21 Trope: Quem quaeritis in praesepio 00:17:36 Introit: Puer natus est 00:20:52 Antiphon: Hosanna filio David 00:24:01 Gradual: Christus factus est 00:28:10 Antiphon: Dominus Jesus 00:29:50 In hoc cognoscent 00:31:11 Mandatum novum 00:32:29 Hymn: Ubi caritas 00:35:33 Responsory: Tenebrae factae sunt 00:39:48 Introit: Resurrexi 00:43:56 Sequence: Victimae paschali laudes 00:45:50 Responsory: Stirps Jesse