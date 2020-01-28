Clicks26
French riot police clash with protesting firefighters in Paris
French police clashed with firefighters protesting in Paris against their working conditions and demanding more pay. Thousands of firefighters attended the protest in the French capital, asking for an increase of their hazard bonus, which has not changed since 1990. Police fired tear gas and hit some protesters with batons.
ahem? "He who lives by the sword shall die by the sword." We can resist social evils and protest but never by violence. The French have a long tradition of violent protest but on the antiCatholic side. Violence escalates and often it is the innocent who suffer the most.