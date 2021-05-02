EWTN Theology Roundtable - 2021-05-01 - The Mass: Is This Trip Really Necessary? As the Covid threat diminishes, a panel of EWTN experts looks at ways parishes can encourage a return to the Holy … More

As the Covid threat diminishes, a panel of EWTN experts looks at ways parishes can encourage a return to the Holy Sacrament. Doug Keck hosts this lively discussion on the importance of attending Mass in person.