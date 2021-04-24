St. Pedro de San José Betancur - April 25 TheTrueEnlightment Memorial: 25 April Peter of Saint Joseph de Betancur (or Betancourt) y Gonzáles, O.F.B. (Spanish: Pedro de San José de Betancur y Gonzál… More

Peter of Saint Joseph de Betancur (or Betancourt) y Gonzáles, O.F.B. (Spanish: Pedro de San José de Betancur y Gonzáles, March 21, 1626 (Tenerife) – April 25, 1667 (Antigua Guatemala), called Hermano Pedro de San José Betancurt or more simply Hermano Pedro, Santo Hermano Pedro, or San Pedro de Vilaflor, was a Spanish saint and missionary in Guatemala. Known as the "St. Francis of Assisi of the Americas", he is the first saint native to the Canary Islands, is also considered the first saint of Guatemala and Central America. He was the founder of Order of Our Lady of Bethlehem.