Clicks50
Nov. 10, 2020: FrancisChurch Hates Abp. Vigano Because He’s Everything Francis Isn’t
@Canon 212 "He's everything Francis isn't." Very true! To start with, he's not the Pope. Before there's a deluge of anti Francis rhetoric, or more 'blocking' of this poster, let it be recorded that I am not anti-Vigano, to the contrary, I have enjoyed much, not all, of which the Archbishop has written and spoken of. That being said, doesn't preclude me, or anyone else from comment on any given …More
@Canon 212 "He's everything Francis isn't." Very true! To start with, he's not the Pope. Before there's a deluge of anti Francis rhetoric, or more 'blocking' of this poster, let it be recorded that I am not anti-Vigano, to the contrary, I have enjoyed much, not all, of which the Archbishop has written and spoken of. That being said, doesn't preclude me, or anyone else from comment on any given topic that the good Archbishop Vigano has raised for the faithful to digest. Nor does it follow, that critiquing something written makes one 'hateful' to the author. Hate, in any given context, is a very emotive word and too often applied without due care of thought. Such, I suggest, is the case of the above post.