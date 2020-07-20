July 20 - Saint Apollinaris

St Jude Church Udayanagar Daily Saint Series by catechism children of St Jude Sunday School Udayanagar. Today's video is about Saint Apollinaris, a Syrian saint, whom the Roman Martyrology describes … More

St Jude Church Udayanagar Daily Saint Series by catechism children of St Jude Sunday School Udayanagar. Today's video is about Saint Apollinaris, a Syrian saint, whom the Roman Martyrology describes as "a bishop who, according to tradition, while spreading among the nations the unsearchable riches of Christ, led his flock as a good shepherd and honoured the Church of Classis near Ravenna by a glorious martyrdom.