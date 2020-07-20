Clicks5
July 20 - Saint Apollinaris
St Jude Church Udayanagar Daily Saint Series by catechism children of St Jude Sunday School Udayanagar. Today's video is about Saint Apollinaris, a Syrian saint, whom the Roman Martyrology describes …More
St Jude Church Udayanagar Daily Saint Series by catechism children of St Jude Sunday School Udayanagar. Today's video is about Saint Apollinaris, a Syrian saint, whom the Roman Martyrology describes as "a bishop who, according to tradition, while spreading among the nations the unsearchable riches of Christ, led his flock as a good shepherd and honoured the Church of Classis near Ravenna by a glorious martyrdom.
Apollinaris of Ravenna (Optional Memorial)
Akhtyrskaya Icon of the Mother of God
Our Lady of Zocueca
—
Anne Cartier
Ansegisus
Aurelius of Carthage
Bernward of Hildesheim
Cassian of Saint Saba
Chi Zhuze
Elijah the Prophet
Elswith
Frumentius of Ethiopia
Gregory Lopez
José María Díaz Sanjurjo
Joseph Barsabas
Luigi Novarese
Margaret of Antioch
Maria Fu Guilin
Mère
Paphnutius of Skete
Paul of …More
Apollinaris of Ravenna (Optional Memorial)
