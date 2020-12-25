Hodie Christus Natus Est! "Today Christ is born; today the Saviour has appeared; today the Angels sing, the Archangels rejoice; today the righteous rejoice, saying: Glory to God in the highest. … More

Hodie Christus Natus Est!



"Today Christ is born; today the Saviour has appeared; today the Angels sing, the Archangels rejoice; today the righteous rejoice, saying: Glory to God in the highest. Alleluia!" – the Magnificat antiphon for Christmas day. Photo of the Nativity Chapel in the Rosary Shrine in London.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr