HHS Nominee Xavier Becerra: Former HHS Officials Sound Alarm Over Becerra’s Abortion Record

Xavier Becerra, President Joe Biden's nominee for HHS Secretary, faces Senate confirmation hearings this week – we're joined by two former HHS officials, Roger Severino and Valerie Huber, who sound the alarm over Becerra's abortion record and what his confirmation would mean for the pro-life issue.