Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 6,14-29. King Herod heard about Jesus, for his fame had become widespread, and people were saying, "John the Baptist has been raised from the … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 6,14-29.

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

Saint John-Paul II

Apostolic Exhortation "Ecclesia in Europa" §13 (trans. © copyright Libreria Editrice Vaticana)

John the Baptist, witness of faith

I want to point out to everyone, so that it will never be forgotten, that great sign of hope represented by the many witnesses to the Christian faith who lived in the last century, in both East and West. They found suitable ways to proclaim the Gospel amid situations of hostility and persecution, often even making the supreme sacrifice by shedding their blood. These witnesses, and particularly those who suffered martyrdom, are an eloquent and magnificent sign which we are called to contemplate and to imitate. They show us the vitality of the Church; they stand before us as a light for the Church and for humanity because they caused the light of Christ to shine in the darkness; to the extent that they came from different religious traditions, they also shine forth as a sign of hope for the journey of ecumenism, in the certainty that their blood is also a vital source of unity for the Church. Even more radically, they tell us that martyrdom is the supreme incarnation of the Gospel of hope. In this way, martyrs proclaim the Gospel of hope and bear witnesses to it with their lives to the point of shedding their blood, because they are certain that they cannot live without Christ and are ready to die for him in the conviction that Jesus is the Lord and the Savior of humanity and that, therefore, only in him does mankind find true fullness of life. According to the exhortation of the Apostle Peter, their example shown them ready “to give reason for the hope that is in them” (cf. 1 Pt 3:15). Furthermore, martyrs celebrate the Gospel of hope because the offering of their lives is the greatest manifestation of the “living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God, which constitutes true spiritual worship” (cf. Rom 12:1), and the source, soul and summit of every Christian celebration. Finally, martyrs serve the Gospel of hope, because they express in their martyrdom a love and service of humanity to a high degree insofar as they demonstrate that obedience to the law of the Gospel begets a moral and societal life which honors and promotes the dignity and freedom of every person.

King Herod heard about Jesus, for his fame had become widespread, and people were saying, "John the Baptist has been raised from the dead; That is why mighty powers are at work in him."Others were saying, "He is Elijah"; still others, "He is a prophet like any of the prophets."But when Herod learned of it, he said, "It is John whom I beheaded. He has been raised up."Herod was the one who had John arrested and bound in prison on account of Herodias, the wife of his brother Philip, whom he had married.John had said to Herod, "It is not lawful for you to have your brother's wife."Herodias harbored a grudge against him and wanted to kill him but was unable to do so.Herod feared John, knowing him to be a righteous and holy man, and kept him in custody. When he heard him speak he was very much perplexed, yet he liked to listen to him.She had an opportunity one day when Herod, on his birthday, gave a banquet for his courtiers, his military officers, and the leading men of Galilee.Herodias's own daughter came in and performed a dance that delighted Herod and his guests. The king said to the girl, "Ask of me whatever you wish and I will grant it to you."He even swore (many things) to her, "I will grant you whatever you ask of me, even to half of my kingdom."She went out and said to her mother, "What shall I ask for?" She replied, "The head of John the Baptist."The girl hurried back to the king's presence and made her request, "I want you to give me at once on a platter the head of John the Baptist."The king was deeply distressed, but because of his oaths and the guests he did not wish to break his word to her.So he promptly dispatched an executioner with orders to bring back his head. He went off and beheaded him in the prison.He brought in the head on a platter and gave it to the girl. The girl in turn gave it to her mother.When his disciples heard about it, they came and took his body and laid it in a tomb.Pope from 1978 to 2005