Francis' Pachamama Christmas Concert Cooperated with Soros' Golden Boy

Francis' Pachamama Christmas concert was a fundraising event for the Don Bosco Missions and for Francis' Scholas Occurrentes which promotes gender-ideology.Clips advertising social projects of Scholas Occurentes (below) were shown during the concert, including a recent tree-planting scene with Francis.An Argentinean cooperator of Scholas Occurentes is the IRSA Foundation which promotes “inclusive” education.IRSA is Argentina's largest business empire, run by Eduardo Sergio Elsztain, 59, a follower of the Jewish Lubavitcher Rebbe, Argentina's largest real-estate developer, and owner of most of Argentina's shopping malls.George Soros became a leading investor into Elsztain's IRSA in the 1990s. Elsztain was called “Soros’ Golden Boy” and Francis called the billionaire “a friend” when he visited Rom in 2014.