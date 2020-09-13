Home
Shadow in the Dark Excerpt
Bestof:Loyola Press
yesterday
"Shadow in the Dark" author Antony Barone Kolenc reads an excerpt from the first chapter of the book, the first of the Harwood Mysteries. Learn more about the series:
www.harwoodmysteries.com
