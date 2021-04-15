EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, April 14, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: On Wednesday, the White House, as was feared by Pro-Life organizations but not unexpected, moved to rescind the Trump … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: On Wednesday, the White House, as was feared by Pro-Life organizations but not unexpected, moved to rescind the Trump administration’s previous ban on federally-funded family planning clinics referring women for abortions. Vice President of Communications for the Pro-Life Susan B. Anthony List, Mallory Quigley, joins to talk about the impact of this proposed change in the Title X rule. Meanwhile, the nation's top intelligence and law enforcement officials testified before the Senate on a range of threats facing the United States. This comes just days after a new intel report was released, warning of a "number of global threats from adversaries like Iran, Russia and North Korea." But officials say there is no greater threat right now than the country of China. Senior Fellow at the National Security Institute and Principal of the International BGR Group, Lester Munson, joins to talk about President Joe Biden's announcement that he will be withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021. And finally this evening, for the first time, a Pontifical University is offering a license degree in Judaic Studies. Fr Etienne Vetö, Director of the Center for Judaic Studies at the Pontifical Gregorian University, joins to tell us how this idea came about and what the main areas of study are. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, April 14, 2021On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: On Wednesday, the White House, as was feared by Pro-Life organizations but not unexpected, moved to rescind the Trump administration’s previous ban on federally-funded family planning clinics referring women for abortions. Vice President of Communications for the Pro-Life Susan B. Anthony List, Mallory Quigley, joins to talk about the impact of this proposed change in the Title X rule. Meanwhile, the nation's top intelligence and law enforcement officials testified before the Senate on a range of threats facing the United States. This comes just days after a new intel report was released, warning of a "number of global threats from adversaries like Iran, Russia and North Korea." But officials say there is no greater threat right now than the country of China. Senior Fellow at the National Security Institute and Principal of the International BGR Group, Lester Munson, joins to talk about President Joe Biden's announcement that he will be withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021. And finally this evening, for the first time, a Pontifical University is offering a license degree in Judaic Studies. Fr Etienne Vetö, Director of the Center for Judaic Studies at the Pontifical Gregorian University, joins to tell us how this idea came about and what the main areas of study are. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly