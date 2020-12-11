Bring an offering, and come into his courts. O worship the LORD in the beauty of holiness Let the heavens rejoice, and let the earth be glad Before the LORD: for he cometh Tollite Hostias - Camile … More

Bring an offering, and come into his courts.

O worship the LORD in the beauty of holiness

Let the heavens rejoice, and let the earth be glad

Before the LORD: for he cometh

Tollite Hostias - Camile Saint-Saëns