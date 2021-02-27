250. Possess what we hope for

Faith in Jesus Christ is necessary for every person to believe, to become free and to be saved. To fill the churches is salutary. The more people have faith, baptized, therefore priests, prophets and kings, in Jesus Christ, the better the mission will glide with well-oiled ball bearings.Our Father, “your will be done”. We are not alone in living the faith, it is lived worldwide. It is the faith of all the Baptized who help this world to live in a blessing of peace and hope.Take away faith in Jesus Christ and the world is faced with massive humanitarian, scientific, social, planetary and universal crises. Because God is the only one who will always lead us to common sense, to truth.All that is good and true in the highest understanding of these terms is from God:“Faith is the realization of what is hoped for and evidence of things not seen.” Hebrews, Chapter 11, verse 1Let’s possess what one hopes for, the Love of God. To believe is to receive forgiveness and the joy of God. And the manifestation of joy is to announce that Jesus is alive, that our life has meaning and that the world is invited to enter the eternal dance. An “‘evidence’ of things not seen” is still knowing them!Faith develops when we are at Jesus’s school and we enter into the joy of following Him. To believe is to offer our services to Jesus so that we can combine and bear fruit in abundance. To believe is to trust and be faithful to the one who guarantees life.Let’s ask Jesus to tell us what he wants us to do in faith and we will be ready to receive his Holy Spirit. This will lead us ever closer to the Heart of Jesus.Book: The Shepherd’s MissionNormand Thomas