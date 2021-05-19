Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone Responds to Speaker Pelosi's Claims About Holy Communion Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco is speaking out after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed it … More





Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco is speaking out after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed it was entirely up to her if she wants to receive Holy Communion, despite her support of abortion. It was during Speaker Pelosi's weekly press conference, that she was asked for her reaction on the US Bishop's Conference considering to prevent lawmakers who support pro-abortion legislation from receiving Communion. The Speaker, who is Catholic, answered the question with a question. Her answer did not sit well with Archbishop Cordileone. In a pastoral letter, his Excellency said, "We must never lose sight of this fact: in the last 50 years, in the United States alone, 66,000,000 babies have been murdered in their mothers' wombs. This is not a matter about which one can use judgment. It is a fact." Bishop Donald Hying of the Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin tweeted, "Pelosi says she's pleased with the Vatican's letter to the US Bishops on Communion. So, in other words, Nancy, we bishops should just be quiet about your radical pro-abortion stance, as you facilitate the continuation of the murder of millions of unborn lives." Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver added "Amen! We will never stop defending human life in our faithfulness to the Gospel!" Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.