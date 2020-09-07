Clicks26
Bishop Disavows the "Apostle of the End Times" - a Priest

Amos Bishop Gilles Lemay, Canada, distanced himself in a letter to the faithful (September 3) from Father Michel Rodrigue who was an Amos priest and founded a religious community in 2015.

Rodrigue believes he is a mystic, an exorcist - although he was never appointed one - and "the Apostle of the End Times.“ He predicted a nuclear Third World War in 2020, called on the construction of shelters, foresaw days of darkness, and, for this autumn, an „illumination of consciences“ for all people.

The videos and messages of Rodrigue are viewed around the globe. He still resides privately on the territory of Amos diocese but is now incardinated in Hearst Moosonee diocese, Ontario.

Michel Rodrigue

F M Shyanguya
  • Report
Very strange priest.
