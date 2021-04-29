311. We receive all

We need the Love of God, patience, peace, strength to go through hardships. We receive all this and more in Jesus, in the Church. It is the hope that fills the hearts of children.All holiness and perfection of soul lies in our love for Jesus Christ our God, who is our Redeemer and our supreme good. It is part of the love of God to acquire and to nurture all the virtues which make a man perfect.Has not God in fact won for himself a claim on all our love? From all eternity he has loved us. And it is in this vein that he speaks to us: “O man, consider carefully that I first loved you. You had not yet appeared in the light of day, nor did the world yet exist, but already I loved you. From all eternity I have loved you.”From a sermon Alphonse-Marie de Liguori on the Love of Christ, Office of readings, August 1, Tract. de praxi amandi Iesum Christum edit. latina. Romae, 1909, pp. 9-14Sometimes we feel superb when we serve God and live in his Presence. May we never think we have succeeded though. This is a trap. We risk becoming lukewarm and let go of what we have lived for. The best way to make sure we move forward is to always deepen our faith through reading, teaching, Mass, to keep having questions and to search continually even if we think we have reached the goal.Book: … for LoveNormand Thomas