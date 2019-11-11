Evo Morales Was Chief Promotor of Pachamama At Amazon Synod

Evo Morales was a "key figure" in having Pachamamas displayed at the Amazon Synod, Edward Pentin writes on Twitter.com.
Morales just resigned as Bolivia’s President. He met Francis since 2015 four times. In July 2015, he presented him with a Hammer-and-Sickle crucifix.
In August 2017 he wrote on EvoMoralesa.blogspot.com that it is “our duty to tribute to Pachamama." On August 1, Morales announced on Twitter.com, with pictures to celebrate "Pachamama month” with offering rituals on every Friday in August.
Morales said he was a Catholic only in order "to go to weddings." When asked whether he believed in God he replied, "I believe in the land, in my father and my mother, and in cuchi-cuchi (sexual activity)."
