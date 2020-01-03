10 Reasons to Reject Population Control and Celebrate Babies

God’s creation for humanity begins in the womb — a place where the devil wages war. Just as the satanic black mass mocks the actual holy Mass, so do pro-abortion slogans mock the Eucharist. This is my Body given up for you (Luke 22:19) becomes My body, my choice.
In the war against babies, the latest shot fired is a new report calling for a dramatic reduction in the world’s population to stave off a climate crisis. The report, which was academic.oup.com/…/5610806 by more than 11,000 scientists, argues that population must be stabilized and reduced.
I am not interested in talking about weather, but rather, I want to highlight the evil being promoted when babies are seen as environmental hazards. Many people have fallen for the over-population myth which is now attached to the climate. (It used to be crops and resources.) This group still champions Dr. Paul Ehrlich, a senior fellow at the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment and author of the 1968 bestseller The Population Bomb. His book predicted our imminent demise, claiming over-consumption of resources would result in starvation of hundreds of millions including 65 million Americans. The world population has doubled since 1968 and none of his predictions came to pass.
Being wrong, is not Ehrlich’s only problem. He supports sex-selective abortion as well as mass forced sterilization to curb population growth. Even as early as 1968, he defended forced abortion, saying that “compulsory population-control laws, even including laws requiring compulsory abortion, could be sustained under the existing Constitution if the population crisis became sufficiently severe to endanger the society.”
www.ncregister.com/…/10-reasons-to-r…
Clicks7
- Report
Social networks