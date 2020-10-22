Pope Saint John Paul II

“Darkness can only be scattered by light, hatred can only be conquered by love.” – Pope St John Paul II, whose feast is on 22 October. This statue of the Saint is in the USCCB building in Washington … More

“Darkness can only be scattered by light, hatred can only be conquered by love.” – Pope St John Paul II, whose feast is on 22 October. This statue of the Saint is in the USCCB building in Washington DC.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr