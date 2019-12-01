The consecration of Russia was never done.

The “New” Cold War
By Father Paul Kramer, B.Ph., S.T.B., M.Div., S.T.L. (Cand.)
An excerpt of the book "Mystery of Iniquity" by Father Kramer
In 1989, the ‘Party Line’ 358 was decreed from the Vatican Secretariat of State: “The Consecration of Russia was done in 1984” — notwithstanding the fact that no consecration of Russia has been performed by any Pope since Pope Pius XII in 1952. The 1952 consecration was performed by the Pope alone, without the participation of all the bishops, and therefore did not fulfill the request of Our Lady of Fatima.
In order to lend some credibility to the lie, it has been constantly asserted by the fundamentalistic adherents of the Vatican Party Line that Russia has converted, or is at least well into the process of conversion.
The evidence of the alleged ‘conversion’ consists of such things as the fall of the Berlin Wall and the subsequent ‘collapse’ of Communism in Eastern Europe and the ‘disintegration’ of the Soviet Union in 1991. The Cold War was now declared to be ‘over’. The West had won (or so it was made to appear). Communism was defeated (but Russia was still very much allied with the Communist nations, such as China, Cuba, and North Korea). ‘Democratic’ Russia had entered a partnership with the United States, now (falsely) perceived as the only superpower on the planet. The ‘Civilization of Love’ was loudly proclaimed — and Fatima could be safely relegated to the past along with other such museum pieces as the Soviet Union, the Berlin Wall and the Cold War.
With the ‘end’ of the Cold War, former adversaries could now disarm and join forces against ‘rogue states’, ‘bad actors’, proliferators of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) and promoters of terrorism. No global cataclysm need be feared anymore: the “period of history,” declared Archbishop (now Cardinal) Tarcisio Bertone, “marked by tragic human lust for power and evil” had been “brought to an end.”
However, only a short time after the end of World War II, Pope Pius XII stated: “The world is on the verge of a frightful abyss ... Men must prepare themselves for suffering such as mankind has never seen.” There will be a great world war far more destructive than the first two world wars. Blessed Sister Elena Aiello (†1961), who is of great renown for her prophecies, was told by Our Lady:
“My Heart is sad for so many sufferings in an impending world in ruin ... The wrath of God is near. Soon the world will be afflicted with great calamities, bloody revolutions, frightful hurricanes and the overflowing of rivers and the seas ... the world will be overturned in a new and more terrible war. Arms most deadly will destroy peoples and nations. The dictators of the earth, specimens infernal, will demolish the churches and desecrate the Holy Eucharist, and will destroy things most dear. In this impious war, much will be destroyed of that which has been built by the hands of men ...
“Another terrible war will come from the east to the west. Russia with her secret armies will battle America; will overrun Europe. The river Rhine will be overflowing with corpses and blood. Italy, also, will be harassed by a great revolution, and the Pope will suffer terribly ...
“Russia will march upon all the nations of Europe, particularly Italy, and will raise her flag over the dome of St. Peter’s. Italy will be severely tried by a great revolution and Rome will be purified in blood for its many sins, especially those of impurity ...”359
It appears that the world today is truly “on the verge of a frightful abyss”. The prophetic revelations made to Blessed Sister Elena Aiello confirm the earlier prophecies of St. John Bosco, Blessed Anna Maria Taigi and others that there will be a great war waged against the Western nations by Russia, China and the Islamic nations. Most Westerners have no idea as to just how dangerous the geopolitical situation is. They have allowed themselves to be convinced that the United States is the world’s only superpower, and therefore they believe the United States can exert its will wherever it wishes while remaining unchallenged by any other competitor.
Russia Converted?
There is, in fact, only one supreme military superpower in the world, and that is Russia. “Russia,” Donald McAlvany explains, “(the ‘former’ Soviet Union) still has the largest military machine in the world; the largest nuclear missile arsenal ... the largest arsenal of tanks, armored vehicles, nuclear submarines, ICBM’s and SLBM’s (Submarine Launched Ballistic Missiles), and warplanes in the world.” 360
It is still the intention of Soviet Russia to conquer the entire world. In a speech to the Lenin School for Political Warfare in Moscow in 1930, Dimitri Manuilski declared: “War to the hilt between communism and capitalism is inevitable. But today we are too weak to strike. Our day will come in 30-40 years. But first we must lull the capitalist nations to sleep with the greatest overtures of peace and disarmament known throughout history. And then, when their guard is dropped, we will smash them with our clenched fist.”
Soviet Russia has unswervingly adhered to this policy from then to the present. In November 1987, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev stated in a speech to the Politburo: “Gentlemen, Comrades, do not be concerned about all you hear about ‘glasnost’ and ‘perestroika’ and democracy in the coming years. These are primarily for outward consumption. There will be no significant internal change within the Soviet Union, other than for cosmetic purposes. Our purpose is to disarm the Americans and to let them fall asleep.”
The Soviet military leaders are disciples of Sun Tsu, the author of The Art of War, who wrote in 500 B.C., “We advance through retreat.” The retreat was the dismantling of the inefficient and bureaucratic Stalinist state, the Soviet Union, and restructuring it into the present Leninist state, Soviet Russia. What took place was not the collapse of Communism but the planned demolition of Socialism in the USSR. In the Winter 1993 Issue (#43) of The Fatima Crusader, I reported:
“Europe is moving away from the post-war balance of power between the NATO-EEC bloc and the Warsaw Pact-COMECON bloc. Gorbachev is promoting the dissolution of the blocs and the re-ordering of Europe into one united unit. A united and neutral Europe will be a conglomeration of small states dominated by the Soviet giant. With its vast resources, population and arms, the Soviet Union will easily be the master of all Europe. It does not surprise me to hear that the new slogan in Russia is ‘to rule from Siberia to Iberia’.”361
The Soviets have accomplished their program to bring about the dissolution of the blocs and the re-ordering of Europe into one united unit with Russia’s entry, with participant status, into the NATO alliance. This was declared quite openly on May 28, 2002 in Rome by Soviet president Vladimir Putin when he said of NATO: “We shall call ourselves the ‘House of Soviets’.” Putin has achieved what Brezhnev promoted with detente. Brezhnev promoted detente for the same purpose of conquest announced in 1930 by Manuilski. Leonid Brezhnev, speaking to the Warsaw Pact leaders in Prague, was recorded in 1973 as saying, “Trust us, comrades, for by 1985, as a consequence of what we are now achieving with detente, we will have achieved most of our objectives in Western Europe. We will have consolidated our position ... And a decisive shift in the correlation of forces will be such that, come 1985, we will be able to exert our will wherever we need to ...” 362
It took longer than Brezhnev had anticipated for the plan to become a reality, but the unswerving adherence of Soviet Russian leaders to the program announced by Manuilski has indeed placed them in the position to exert their will wherever they wish. It is their intention to conquer Europe and the United States by means of a joint Russian- Chinese military plan. In February 2002, Donald McAlvany reported: “The plan for a joint military campaign against America, waged by Russia and China, was drawn up many years ago, and was told to me in 1999 by the highest ranking defector of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian General Staff, Col. Stanislav Lunev.” 363
“Regarding the existence of a joint Russian-Chinese military plan,” McAlvany continues, “Lunev stated that on his last visit to Moscow, prior to his 1992 defection, the Russian General Staff was still committed to fighting and winning a future nuclear war against America. ‘The nuclear war plan is still on,’ they told him. But there would be some changes. No longer would Russian troops be responsible for a follow-up invasion of the lower 48 states (U.S. mainland). Russian forces would be responsible for occupying ‘Alaska and parts of Canada.’ The Chinese would be given responsibility for occupying the lower 48.”
Soviet Russia’s nuclear missile power and Red China’s immense manpower have been joined into one clenched fist which forms the heart of the New Axis, which could also be called the Moscow-Beijing Axis. Richard Maybury coined the term New Axis in 1996. It is not limited to Russia and China, who signed the Chinese-Russian Friendship Treaty in July 2001 and openly declared their joint strategic interests against the United States, but it also includes many other nations that have entered into a secret alliance against the United States and its NATO allies. Maybury explains in the February 2003 issue of the Early Warning Report that, “the group consists of at least 12 members,” among them Iran, Iraq, North Korea, Syria, Libya, Cuba, etc.
The U.S. government is aware of the existence of the New Axis: On June 12, 2002, Deputy Secretary of Defense, Paul Wolfowitz said, “The thing that came to all of us on the Rumsfeld Commission as the greatest surprise was to understand just how much these bad actors (New Axis states) were helping one another and, moreover, how much help was coming from Russia and China.”364
The New Axis has the United States and its allies severely outgunned and out-manned. It is the plan of the New Axis ringleaders to involve the United States in multiple wars with the smaller Axis members: first in Afghanistan, then Iraq, Syria, Iran and North Korea and then possibly also with China over Taiwan. They intend to overextend and deplete the armed forces of the Western powers — thus employing the ‘strategy of the flea’ practiced so successfully by Michael Collins in the Irish War for Independence (1919-1921) against the British (i.e. “Bite the dog until it doesn’t know where to scratch”), then they will strike with a massive Blitzkrieg against the European nations and North America. This will be only the beginning of The Great Tribulation.
Russia’s War Games
On February 17, 2004, the Russian defense analyst Pavel Felgenhauer, formerly an official of the Soviet Ministry of Defense, announced in the Russian daily, The Moscow Times: “The Russian military has begun a strategic exercise heralded as the biggest since Soviet times. The war game,” continued Mr. Felgenhauer, “is very Soviet in style and content, acting out a possible confrontation with the United States and its allies.” Felgenhauer then asks a very legitimate question:
“Putin constantly states that Russia has chosen the path of democracy and market economic reforms, so why spend money preparing to fight a nuclear war with the Western democracies ...?”
The answer to this question is truly frightening and is completely foreign to the ‘managed perception’ foisted on the public by the mass media controlled by the powers that be: what President Eisenhower called the ‘military industrial complex’ and what Lenin referred to as the ‘commanding heights’.
I have already pointed out that there has emerged a “New Axis” of nations aligned against the United States and its allies. The New Axis is ultimately a Moscow-Beijing Axis, and its existence is well known at the cabinet level of the U.S. government.365
China-Russia Friendship Treaty
In July 2001 Russia and China signed the Chinese-Russian Friendship Treaty and openly declared their joint strategic interests against the United States. At this point we can rephrase Mr. Felgenhauer’s question thus: “If Russia has really chosen the path of democracy and market economic reforms, then ...
“Why does Russia align itself with the Communist powers against the United States while preparing to fight a nuclear war with the Western democracies ...?”
The first and most fundamental consideration to be made in this regard is that the ‘collapse of the Siviet Union’ was very carefully planned in advance by the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. Christopher Story points out that the apparent ‘collapse’ of Communism was not a collapse, “but rather that the Soviets had dismantled the Stalinist model and had restored in its place a long-planned, updated, regalvanized, Leninist World Revolutionary model.”366
This was plainly admitted by Lt.-General Alexander Lebed, quoted by Itar-Tass, the Russian Communist news agency on August 19, 1994, who described the ‘dramatic event’ foretold by Gorbachev as ...
“a brilliantly planned and executed, large-scale, unprecedented provocation in which the roles were scripted for the intelligent and
Accordingly, therefore, in June 1995 Oleg Poptsov, Director of the Second National (Russian) TV Channel, told the Obshchaya Gazeta: “We should not forget that the representatives of the former political system have all adapted beautifully to the new economic situation. They are in banking. They were the first to understand all the positive sides of a system of government controlled capitalism. They were very good organizers, and they were pioneers in commercializing the country.” 368 ‘They’, were the specially retrained ‘former’ officers of the KGB and GRU who, as Story points out, “seized control of the economy and the financial system in 1990-91.”
Thus, President Vladimir Putin, former head of the Soviet secret police, declared in his ‘Cheka’ (forerunner of the dreaded KGB) Speech of December 20, 2001 that, “the main result of the security services’ work over the last decade is that they have become an organic part of the democratic government, its natural and necessary component.”
Thus, Story concludes logically: “This admission confirms what can easily be established by reviewing the pedigrees of key personnel on the Moscow political stage — namely, that the Russian government is ‘directed’, and has been ‘taken over’, by the intelligence services” which remain Soviet and Communist.369
Communism, in the minds of Marx and Lenin, is the outcome of the dialectical process (a process that seems to go in opposite directions — first to the right, then to the left, but ends up going in the direction the Marxists want) of world revolution. When the Western powers will have finally been definitively vanquished by the ‘progressive’ forces of world Communist revolution then there will be ‘peace’, which is identical in the Marxist mind to the domination of the world by Communism.
Communist Victory Communist “Peace”
In a TV interview on the program Fatima: “The Moment Has Come” (on August 29, 1989), U.S. Army General Daniel Graham related that once while in the USSR delivering a document somewhere near the Black Sea he became involved in a conversation with Aleksandr Bessmertnykh, second in command to the Soviet Foreign Minister Eduard Shevardnadze. Bessmertnykh did not like what Graham was saying and told him, “You just don’t share the Soviet desire for peace.” Graham replied, “You’re right about that, Mr. Bessmertnykh. When I left Moscow to come here, one of the big red banners on the side of one of was removed from the air due to its less than respectful portrayal of Vladimir Putin, said on the radio on February 27, 2004 that Putin has reformed the economy by bringing in “the KGB and the Communists.” The interview can be found at: archives.wbur.org/theconnection/.
your buildings said, ‘Pobieda kommunista eta mir’ (Communist Victory — that’s peace). That’s not peace to me, Mr. Bessmertnykh.”
The ‘useful idiots’ (as Lenin called them) of the liberal leftist media characterize the view of the Communist as wholly dedicated to world revolution as being a paranoid expression of ‘anti-Communist hysteria’, but it remains the most fundamental ‘dogma’ of Marxist doctrine that Communism must and will conquer the world. Thus, Mikhail Gorbachev declared in November 1987,
“We are moving toward a new world, the world of Communism. We shall never turn off that road.”370
The ‘changes’ in Soviet Russia must be understood according to what Gorbachev called the Leninist ‘method of dialectical cognition’. Yelena Bonner, widow of the late Andrei Sakharov, a well-known Russian anti- Communist dissident, explains a key to understanding all Communist/ Leninist/Marxist statements as follows:
“The point is that the Communist goal is fixed and changeless — it never varies one iota from their objective of world domination, but if we judge them [only] by the direction in which they seem to be going, we shall be deceived.”371
The ‘collapse of Communism’ and the ‘demise’ of the ‘former’ Soviet Union were staged events of the Leninist world revolution, planned decades in advance.
The Bourgeoisie will Have to be Put to Sleep
Dimitri Manuilski foretold the ‘changes’ in the Soviet Union as long ago as 1930, and he explained the purpose of those changes:
“The bourgeoisie will have to be put to sleep. So we shall begin by launching the most spectacular peace movement on record. There will be electrifying overtures and unheard-of concessions. The West, stupid and decadent, will rejoice to cooperate in their own destruction. As soon as their guard is down, we will smash them with our clenched fist.”372
Gorbachev, accordingly, just as the immediate preparations were being made for the ‘changes’, declared to the Politburo (supreme ruling body of the Communist regime in the Soviet Union):
“Gentlemen, Comrades, do not be concerned about all you hear about ‘glasnost’ and ‘perestroika’ and democracy in the coming years. These are primarily for outward consumption. There will be no significant change within the Soviet Union, other than for cosmetic purposes. Our purpose is to disarm the Americans and to let them fall asleep.”373
Gorbachev emphasized the Leninist revolutionary nature of the cosmetic ‘changes’ on May 17, 1990 when he declared:
“even when people all around me are shouting ‘chaos, chaos, chaos’, and ‘collapse, collapse’, I believe as Lenin said, that this revolutionary chaos may yet crystallize into new forms of life ... . WE HAVE STARTED ON THE LAST LAP.”374
It began with the October Revolution followed by Lenin’s New Economic Policy, which in turn was followed by Stalin’s Socialism in One Country followed by Khrushchev’s Peaceful Co-existence, followed by Brezhnev’s Detente, followed by Gorbachev’s perestroika, the immediate preparation for the new Russian democratism. This is the present system of managed democracy in Russia today, which is in reality the implementation of Lenin’s New Economic Policy on a grander scale. This Soviet policy aims to replace the dictatorship of the proletariat with the state of the whole people, which is the final stage before the imposition of Communism on the whole world.
In his book, Perestroika, New Thinking for Our Country and the World, Gorbachev places special emphasis on the Leninist period: “The works of Lenin and his ideals of socialism remained for us an inexhaustible source of creative thought, theoretical wealth and political astuteness ... it is instructive that it [the Leninist period] proved the strength of Marxist-Leninist dialectics, the conclusions of which are based on an analysis of the actual historical situation.”376
Christopher Story explains that the ‘actual historical situation’ that Gorbachev refers to “was the remarkably successful ‘New Economic Policy’ strategic deception devised by Lenin”, which “hoodwinked the West into believing that the Leninist revolutionaries had scaled back or abandoned their Communist ideology.”377As a result of this Leninist deception, The New York Times announced on page one of its August 13, 1921 issue: “Lenin abandons state ownership as Soviet policy”.
Seventy years later, Story points out, “on 26th July, 1991, The New York Times prematurely announced the ‘death of Communism’ on the front page for a second time”. The “second time around,” Story explains, “the KGB needed to go to special lengths to organize the globally publicized ‘August coup’ provocation — code-named Golgotha — to provide a ‘convincing’ pretext for the appearance of the abandonment of Communism, the reported banning of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (CPSU), and the subsequent controlled ‘collapse’ of the Soviet Union.” 378 The KGB code name Golgotha blasphemously alludes to the future ‘resurrection’ of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. The process of that ‘resurrection’ is presently in progress.
Writing from Russia, the Russian defense analyst Pavel Felgenhauer explains in his September 11, 2003 column379 in The Moscow Times, that “the post-Sept. 11 world seemed to offer an opportunity for a true equal partnership with America ... Washington should turn to the UN and act with other countries, paying special respect to Russia.”
“Of course,” Felgenhauer continues, “there were skeptics in the Russian military and intelligence communities that never trusted the Americans, who believed the United States will always be an enemy — the center of world evil and Zionism.”
The Bush regime, it seems, has made every possible effort to prove the Russian skeptics correct. Felgenhauer says that these skeptics were angrily muttering behind the scenes: “The Yanks say they’ve moved into Central Asia ‘temporarily,’ but they’ll stay and it is us who will be forced out step by step.”
“Today,” Felgenhauer continues, “after so many U.S. unilateral actions, these skeptics seem to be in the process of taking over Russia’s domestic and foreign policy decision-making completely. The turning point”, he says, “was Iraq ... The intelligence and military lobby — the chekists and siloviki — pressed for Russia to oppose America adamantly ... the chekists’ [KGB Secret Police] power inside the Kremlin continued to increase.” In early September, the “well-informed Kremlin spin doctor Gleb Pavlovsky publicly acknowledged that the chekists and siloviki are close to taking over power in Russia.”
The chekists were never out of power, however, since they were the ones who actually carried out the pre-scripted ‘changes’ which brought about the ‘collapse’ of the Soviet Union. However, the consummation of ‘operation Golgotha’ is now at hand. The chekists and siloviki, the Soviet hardliners who are now directly taking over the reins of power, want, as Felgenhauer explains, “the restoration of ‘Great Russia,’ Soviet- style — a rigid authoritarian police state with a state run economy, xenophobic, anti-American and anti-Semitic.”
Russia Prepares for War with U.S.
The new Cold War is already in full swing while Soviet Russia prepares for war with the United States. The Soviet government notified the U.S. that its mid-February 2004 maneuvers would be an exercise, describing it as “part of efforts to fend off terror threats even though it imitates the Cold War scenario of an all-out war.”380
