National March for Life 2021 | Washington, D.C. Join us for the 48th Annual March for Life, from Washington, D.C. This year, the event has gone virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, but pro-life … More

National March for Life 2021 | Washington, D.C.



Join us for the 48th Annual March for Life, from Washington, D.C. This year, the event has gone virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, but pro-life leaders are still gathering at the nation's capital to bring the pro-life message to viewers everywhere. EWTN News Nightly’s lead anchor Tracy Sabol is anchoring our live studio coverage. In-studio guests include David Bereit, Founder and Former CEO of 40 Days for Life and EWTN Chairman and CEO, Michael Warsaw. Host and managing editor of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly, Catherine Hadro, is bringing viewers inside access of the days’ events from the streets of Washington, D.C. Speakers at this year’s Virtual March for Life Rally include the archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kansas City, Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann, Lila Rose, the founder and president of Live Action, U.S. Republican Representative from New Jersey, Chris Smith, and former NFL Super Bowl winner Benjamin Watson and his wife Kirsten Watson.