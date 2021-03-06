SATURDAY, SECOND WEEK IN LENT

ON THE PRACTICE OF MENTAL PRAYER

Consider first, the great error of many Christians, who imagine the practice of mental prayer to be very difficult, and, therefore, are discouraged from undertaking this exercise by the vain apprehension of not being able to succeed in it; an error which the devil endeavours to propagate with all his power, because he fears nothing more than mental prayer, as being the direct ruin of his usurpation, and the establishment of the kingdom of God in the soul. To confute this error, and to take away this prejudice against so necessary an exercise, reflect that there is no such mystery in mental prayer as people vainly imagine; that it consists in considerations and affections, that is, in thinking and loving and this in thinking on subjects generally the most easy, and the most copious that can be, and at the same time, of the utmost importance to the soul; and in loving him whom by thinking we find to be every day the most worthy of our love. We can easily think of our other affairs, and even of every trifle that comes in our way; nay, thinking is so natural to us that we cannot help thinking of something whenever we are awake. And shall thinking be then only difficult when we are to think of matters of the utmost consequence to our everlasting welfare? Or shall loving be difficult to a soul that was made to love, and that never can find rest but in her love; and whom God by his grace is continually inviting and pressing to love him.

Consider 2ndly, that the subjects for mental prayer, which are the most necessary, are withal the most easy, such as those that are recommended by St. Teresa in her writings, and by her own practice viz., 'the true knowledge of ourselves, and what we are, both as mortals and as sinners: how much we owe to God; how much we have offended him; and how ungrateful we still are to him: what he is, and how much he loveth us, and what he hath done for us; the great humiliations and sufferings of the Son of God for our redemption from sin and Satan; the sudden vanishing of all present things, and the eternal punishments and rewards to come.' Such meditations as these are no way difficult or curious but easy for every capacity, and withal open a wide field for the soul to expatiate in; and from these it will be easy for her to pass on to a variety of pious affections, suitable to the subject of the meditation. But more especially such considerations as these serve very much for enkindling in the soul the love of God, and a desire of being grateful to him, and of never more offending him, when we reflect what he, the Lord of Glory, infinite in majesty, has done and suffered for us - such poor wretches as we are - to deliver us from such torments, which we had deserved, and to purchase for us such glory, of his own pure mercy and goodness.

Consider 3rdly, that it is also easy for the soul to practise mental prayer, and the way of familiar colloquies or entertainments with our Lord; conversing and discoursing with him, as we would do if we had him visibly present with us, as when he was here among men in this mortal life; treating with him as with a parent, a friend, a benefactor; as with our high priest, our advocate, our physician, our director, our brother, our spouse, our head, our Redeemer, &c.; sometimes humbling ourselves before him, confessing and begging pardon for our many disloyalties; at other times representing to him our many infirmities; reminding him of his promises, thanking him for his great patience towards us; condoling with him in his sufferings, and the daily affronts he receives from obstinate sinners promising a new life for the future; offering all that we have, and our whole being to him; petitioning him for our many spiritual wants and necessities, &c. for, 'since we never want words,' said St. Teresa, 'to talk with other persons, why should we to speak with God?' And surely none can want matter to converse and discourse about with him, but such as think they owe nothing to him, and neither here nor hereafter desire or expect any thing from him.

Conclude to let no apprehensions of difficulties discourage thee from the daily practice of mental prayer. The grace of God will make it easy to thee, if thou continue resolute in using thy best endeavours. Be not frightened if thou meet with nothing at first but dryness and distractions; let thy will be good and these will not hurt thee - God, in his good time, will let the light of his countenance shine upon thee. By perseverance in this exercise, thou wilt at length dig out a treasure, which will abundantly recompense whatever labour thou hast taken in digging.