Germany: Querdenken demonstrators detained during Berlin protest. Protesters belonging to the 'Querdenken' (lateral thinkers) group were arrested in Berli…
Germany: Querdenken demonstrators detained during Berlin protest.
Protesters belonging to the 'Querdenken' (lateral thinkers) group were arrested in Berlin during a Saturday demonstration.
Earlier during the day, hundreds of protesters had gathered near the Brandenburg Gate and Potsdamer Platz despite a gathering ban issued by the Berlin Higher Administrative Court, citing concern over violation of social distancing rules.
Around 3,000 police officers were deployed in the German capital with a total of 11 demonstrations having been banned by authorities.
