St. Faustina and the Significance of the Feast of the Divine Mercy | EWTN News Nightly This Sunday, Pope Francis will celebrate the Holy Mass on the Feast of Divine Mercy for the second time this … More





This Sunday, Pope Francis will celebrate the Holy Mass on the Feast of Divine Mercy for the second time this year, at the Church of Santo Spirito in Sassia, Rome. Sister Emanuela Edwards from the Missionaries of Divine Revelation joins to discuss this special feast day and its significance for Catholics worldwide. Sr. Emanuela tells us more about Saint Faustina, who is known as the Secretary of Divine Mercy. The Missionary of Divine Revelation shares how the Divine Mercy devotion has impacted her own life and vocation as a religious sister.