The "sons of God" or the "children of God"? Jul 12, 2020, 15th Sun in Ordinary Time 2nd Reading

The "sons of God" or the "children of God"? July 12, 2020, Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Second Reading
Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time | YEAR A | Lectionary: 103 | Reading 2 ROM 8:18-23 | The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) > Lectionary for Mass for Use in the Dioceses of the United States, second typical edition:
For creation awaits with eager expectation the revelation of the children of God;
Romans 8:18-23 Revised Standard Version Catholic Edition (RSVCE):
19 For the creation waits with eager longing for the revealing of the sons of God;
The Jerusalem Bible: Reader's Edition:
The whole creation is eagerly waiting for God to reveal his sons.
Latin Vulgate Bible w/Douay-Rheims and [...]:
For the expectation of the creature waiteth for the revelation of the sons of God.
nam expectatio creaturae revelationem filiorum Dei expectat
Catholic Encyclopedia > THE KNOX BIBLE:
19 If creation is full of expectancy, that is because it is waiting for the sons of God to be made known.
19 Nam exspectatio creaturæ revelationem filiorum Dei exspectat.
19 ἡ γὰρ ἀποκαραδοκία τῆς κτίσεως τὴν ἀποκάλυψιν τῶν υἱῶν τοῦ θεοῦ ἀπεκδέχεται:
NOVA VULGATA
19 Nam exspectatio creaturae revelationem filiorum Dei exspectat;
The USCCB, which has rolled over before Caesar, by rendering "children" in place of "sons", has obscured the revelation contained therein. God through the Son has other "verbum" from the womb from eternity now "caro factum est habitavit in nobis".
These are the sons, who were present at creation, that the same creation is eagerly awaiting for God to reveal.
One of these sons is Enoch/Elias/Melchisedech, the elect Holy Pontiff, The priest and king of the upcoming age, the first resurrection.
