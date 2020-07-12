The "sons of God" or the "children of God"? Jul 12, 2020, 15th Sun in Ordinary Time 2nd Reading

The "sons of God" or the "children of God" ? July 12, 2020, Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Second Reading

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) > Lectionary for Mass for Use in the Dioceses of the United States, second typical edition:

For creation awaits with eager expectation the revelation of the children of God ;

19 For the creation waits with eager longing for the revealing of the sons of God ;

The whole creation is eagerly waiting for God to reveal his sons .

For the expectation of the creature waiteth for the revelation of the sons of God .



nam expectatio creaturae revelationem filiorum Dei expectat

19 If creation is full of expectancy, that is because it is waiting for the sons of God to be made known.



19 Nam exspectatio creaturæ revelationem filiorum Dei exspectat.



19 ἡ γὰρ ἀποκαραδοκία τῆς κτίσεως τὴν ἀποκάλυψιν τῶν υἱῶν τοῦ θεοῦ ἀπεκδέχεται:

19 Nam exspectatio creaturae revelationem filiorum Dei exspectat;

"children"

"sons",

"verbum"

"caro factum est habitavit in nobis".