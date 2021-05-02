Life on the Rock - 2021-05-02 - Focus - Kassie Manning Kassie Manning helps Catholics grow spiritually with weekly personal meditations through the “Every Sacred Sunday” project. Hosted by the MFVA … More

Life on the Rock - 2021-05-02 - Focus - Kassie Manning



Kassie Manning helps Catholics grow spiritually with weekly personal meditations through the “Every Sacred Sunday” project. Hosted by the MFVA Friars.