CROSSING DAVOS: Christianity vs. the New World Order This RTV Short is a clip from Michael J. Matt's May 8, 2021 Editor's Desk: "STUPID IDEAS: Why The Great Reset Will Fail." We have had many … More





This RTV Short is a clip from Michael J. Matt's May 8, 2021 Editor's Desk: "STUPID IDEAS: Why The Great Reset Will Fail." We have had many requests to make this clip available as an easily shareable standalone, as it includes a powerful sign of hope that too place recently on a street in Poland: An encounter between an old Christian woman and a young pagan activist. You won't believe what happens next! Michael uses this clip to drive home the point that Christianity is not dead; she will rise again over the ashes of the New World Order. Please like and share. Stay Connected to RTV. Sign up for Michael Matt’s E-blast: CROSSING DAVOS: Christianity vs. the New World OrderThis RTV Short is a clip from Michael J. Matt's May 8, 2021 Editor's Desk: "STUPID IDEAS: Why The Great Reset Will Fail." We have had many requests to make this clip available as an easily shareable standalone, as it includes a powerful sign of hope that too place recently on a street in Poland: An encounter between an old Christian woman and a young pagan activist. You won't believe what happens next! Michael uses this clip to drive home the point that Christianity is not dead; she will rise again over the ashes of the New World Order. Please like and share. Stay Connected to RTV. Sign up for Michael Matt’s E-blast: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today/free-remnant-updates Subscribe to The Remnant Newspaper: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today Subscribe to Remnant TV's independent platform: remnant-tv.com/user If you'd like to contribute to RTV's expansion, please consider a donation: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-today Like, Comment, and Subscribe to our YouTube channel! Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: twitter.com/michael_j_matt Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: facebook.com/michael.matt.733 Follow Michael Matt on Parler: parler.com/profile/MichaelMatt/posts Follow Michael Matt on MeWe: mewe.com/i/michaelmatt3