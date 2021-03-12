Clicks28
Finally Living Together youtu.be/4eQbKxAlm3k Mimi always loved the party scene, but at some point she felt God wanted her to make a change. She worried about finding a boyfriend who would respect …More
Finally Living Together
youtu.be/4eQbKxAlm3k
Mimi always loved the party scene, but at some point she felt God wanted her to make a change. She worried about finding a boyfriend who would respect these changes, until she met Victor. They decided to make the effort to date in a Christian way, surprising their friends with their choice of not living together during the 5 years they were dating. Today, they are a point of reference for those same friends. As they see it, going against this cultural trend made their wedding day especially meaningful.
PERSONAL TESTIMONIES10/21/2019
opusdei.org/…reparation-christian-marriage/
facebook
twitter
youtu.be/4eQbKxAlm3k
Mimi always loved the party scene, but at some point she felt God wanted her to make a change. She worried about finding a boyfriend who would respect these changes, until she met Victor. They decided to make the effort to date in a Christian way, surprising their friends with their choice of not living together during the 5 years they were dating. Today, they are a point of reference for those same friends. As they see it, going against this cultural trend made their wedding day especially meaningful.
PERSONAL TESTIMONIES10/21/2019
opusdei.org/…reparation-christian-marriage/