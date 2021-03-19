Notes for Passiontide (i.e. Passion Sunday through Spy Wednesday)

- via Restore54

The audio-visuals:1. The colour remains violet in all Liturgies de Tempore2. Folded chasubles are worn by the deacon and subdeacon at all Masses de Tempore3. The organ remains silent (de Tempore) except to accompany singing (this should be considered a permission not a prescription); no other instruments are permitted4. Flowers may not adorn the altar at Masses and Offices de Tempore5. The Crosses and sacred images are covered throughout the entire season until the former are unveiled at Good Friday and the latter during the Holy Saturday Mass.The Calendar:1. Both Sundays of Passiontide are, like Lent, privileged Greater Sundays of the First Class; therefore, no feast whatsoever may be celebrated thereon. Any occurring Doubles of the First or Second Class are transferred to the next free day; other feasts are commemorated.2. The Ferial Days of Passion Week are, like Lent, Major Feriae not privileged. They yield way to any feast of nine lessons, but have precedence over Simple feasts. When a feast is celebrated, the Feria is always to be commemorated, and its Gospel read as the Last Gospel at Mass (unless the Ferial Mass may also be offered after None).3. The Ferial Days of Holy Week are, like Ash Wednesday, Privileged Major Feriae and exclude the celebration of any feast whatsoever. The same rules as given for the Sundays apply for transferring or commemorating feasts according to their respective ranks.Posture:Penitential kneeling is prescribed at all FERIAL Masses and Hours de Tempore. At Mass, all in choir kneel for the Collects and Postcommunions and from the Sanctus through Communion. In the Office, all kneel for the Preces and Collects.The Mass:1. The Minor Doxology (Gloria Patri) is omitted at the Asperges on both Sundays and at all other instances throughout the entire Mass when the Mass is de Tempore2. When the Mass is de Tempore, Ps. 42 is omitted at the Prayers at the Foot3. Following the usual rules for their admission or omission based on the day, only one seasonal Collect, Secret, and Postcommunion is added - either "Contra Persecutores Ecclesiae" or "Pro Papa"; no third orations are added.4. In festal Masses, Ps. 42 is not omitted, and the Gloria Patri is said in all of its usual places.The Office:1. Unlike the Masses de Tempore, the Minor Doxology is retained in the Office de Tempore (at the end of psalms, etc.) except for its omission after Ps. 94 at Matins and in all Responsories at all Hours. The absolute omission of the Gloria Patri in all instances does not happen until Maundy Thursday Tenebrae.2. When the Office is of a feast, the Gloria Patri is said in all of its usual places.3. The Suffrage of the Saints (at Lauds and Vespers) is omitted entirely for the season.4. The Dominical and Ferial Preces continue to be added at the various Hours according to the usual rules.5. There is no proper doxology for Passiontide (i.e. the text remains Per Annum), but there are proper Passiontide melodies for the hymns at the Hours. There is, however, a proper doxology for the feast of the Seven Sorrows which is sung with the melodies of Passiontide on that day.