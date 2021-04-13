On April 12, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) started accepting applications from people who lost loved ones to COVID-19. According to the new Funeral Assistance Program, people can … More

On April 12, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) started accepting applications from people who lost loved ones to COVID-19. According to the new Funeral Assistance Program, people can get reimbursed for expenses during every stage of the funeral process: from transportation to identifying a loved-one's remains to the purchasing of a burial plot. CurrentsNews