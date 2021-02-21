Vaticano - 2021-02-21 - Poland Pro-life Efforts & Importance of Music in the Liturgy Pope Francis speaks in defense of life from conception to natural death to world diplomats; see how Poles are … More

Pope Francis speaks in defense of life from conception to natural death to world diplomats; see how Poles are defending the unborn through a billboard ad campaign; discover the role of music in liturgy with Vatican official Msgr. Enda Murphy.