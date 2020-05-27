LET MY PEOPLE GO: Parking Lot Priest Thanks Donald Trump

At what, please God, will be the last Sunday morning Parking Lot Mass here in St. Paul, Minnesota, Father John Echert expresses his gratitude to the Minnesota bishops who publicly defied their State'… More

At what, please God, will be the last Sunday morning Parking Lot Mass here in St. Paul, Minnesota, Father John Echert expresses his gratitude to the Minnesota bishops who publicly defied their State's continued lockdown order by announcing that public Mass would resume on Pentecost Sunday, with or without the governor's permission. Father explains why this extended lockdown was unjust, given that restaurants, bar and malls were being reopened. And he thanks President Donald Trump for essentially standing with the Minnesota bishops by calling for all governors to let us all go back to church, back to Mass and back to the Sacraments. Moses told Pharaoh: "Let my people go!" In essence, Trump said the same thing.