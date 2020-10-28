Letter from the Prelate of Opus Dei (28 October 2020)

PASTORAL LETTERS AND MESSAGES

CONTENTS



I. The gift of a vocation

II. The vocation to the Work as a numerary

III. The vocation to the Work as an assistant numerary

IV. The vocation to the Work as an associate

V. Priests of the Prelature

VI. On the apostolic celibacy of the numeraries and associates



VII. The vocation to the Work as a supernumerary

VIII. The vocation to the Work as an associate and supernumerary of the Priestly Society of the Holy Cross



* * *

1

I. The gift of vocation

A sovereign grace

2

He chose us in Christ, that we should be holy and blameless in his presence through love

Eph

One same spirit

3

the same spirit,

axis

1 Jn

All things are yours, and you are Christ’s, and Christ is God’s

1 Cor

axis

(

Missale Romanum, Ordo Missæ

The Spirit himself bears witness with our spirit that we are children of God

Rom

Christ, our Passover, has been sacrificed

1 Cor

One same apostolic mission

4

the same apostolic mission

Who is weak, and I am not weak? Who is made to fall, and I am not indignant?

2 Cor

5

onus et honor

The same means

6

same means

Gal

Unity and diversity

7

With all our life

8

equal dedication,

full vocational encounter,

Littera enim occidit, spiritus autem vivificat

2 Cor

9

II. The vocation to the Work as a numerary



10

11

availability of heart

effective

what I’ve been asked to do,

God’s pace.

more

A group nailed to the Cross

12

13

Lift up your eyes and see how the fields are already white for harvest

Jn

III. The vocation to the Work as an assistant numerary



14

affirmed,

15

From all environments

16

Apostolate of apostolates

17

apostolate of the apostolates:

IV. The vocation to the Work as an associate

With its own character

18

middle of the world,

The fragrance of Christ

19

V. Priests of the Prelature



20

At the service of others

21

gaudium meum et corona mea

Phil

22

’

VII. The vocation to the Work as supernumerary

It is a great grace from God

23

Instruction on St Gabriel’s work

Acts

Acts

Rom

1 Cor

Marriage and family

24

25

by each one being Opus Dei

VIII. The vocation to the Work as an associate and supernumerary of the Priestly Society of the Holy Cross



26

axis

27

Letter 9 January 1932

Letter 12 December 1952

Letter 31 May 1954

Letter 19 March 1967

Friends of God,

See

Commentary on the Epistle to the Romans,

Fratelli tutti,

Lumen Gentium,

The Forge,

Ibid.

Evangelii gaudium,

Conversations,

Letter 31 May 1954

Christ is Passing By,

The Forge,

Letter 24 December 1951

Letter 25 January 1961

Instruction on St Michael’s work.

See Message

Letter 29 September 1957

Ibid.

Instruction on St Gabriel’s work,

Instruction on the supernatural spirit of the Work,

Mulieris dignitatem,

Conversations,

Letter 29 July 1965

Letter 29 September 1957

Letter 8 August 1956

Ibid.,

Ibid.

Christ is Passing By,

Instruction on St Michael’s work

The Way,

Conversations,

Instruction on St Gabriel’s work,

Letter 9 January 1959

Ibid.

Ibid.

Christ is Passing By,

Letter 9 January 1959

Ibid.

Ibid.,

Instruction on St Gabriel’s work,

Ibid.

Letter 24 October 1942

Letter 9 January 1959

Instruction on the supernatural spirit of the Work,