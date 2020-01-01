"The angelic host, the race of men, all creation rejoices over thee, Mary, for thou art full of grace, a hallowed temple, a spiritual paradise. From thee, most glorious of virgins, our God took … More

"The angelic host, the race of men, all creation rejoices over thee, Mary, for thou art full of grace, a hallowed temple, a spiritual paradise. From thee, most glorious of virgins, our God took flesh; he who at the beginning of time was already God became thy child. He made thy womb his throne; he, whom the heavens cannot hold, found there his resting place. All creation rejoices over thee. Glory be thine, O Mary, for thou art full of grace!" – from the Praises of St John of Damascus. Painting from the Cluny Museum in Paris.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr