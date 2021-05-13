Death Toll from Israeli Airstrike on Gaza Climbs to 43 | EWTN News Nightly The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza has climbed to 43, including women and children. Nearly 300 Palestinians in … More





The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza has climbed to 43, including women and children. Nearly 300 Palestinians in the Gaza territory are wounded in the strikes and ambulances are racing to bring people to the hospital. The situation has been tense for days, and this has been the worst fight since the 2014 Gaza war. President of the Catholic Near East Welfare Association (CNEWA), Father Peter Vaccari, joins to share what the Catholic Church's position is in the Israel-Palestine conflict. Fr. Vaccari explains what the local religious leaders are saying. He tells us more about CNEWA's work in Jerusalem and the Middle East.