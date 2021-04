Francis, "I confess to you that I am very saddened by the tragedy that, once again, happened in the Mediterranean. 130 people died at sea. They're people who for two days, asked in vain for help. We … More

Francis, "I confess to you that I am very saddened by the tragedy that, once again, happened in the Mediterranean. 130 people died at sea. They're people who for two days, asked in vain for help. We must all question ourselves about this umpteenth tragedy. It's a moment of shame."