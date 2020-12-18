Pell: My Time In Jail Was "A Grace"

“God writes straight with crooked lines, and given that I was sentenced to jail, I do regard it as a gift and a grace,” Cardinal Pell said at a December 16 online press conference.At the same time he still “regrets that it happened.” He would not have chosen it, "but there I was and, please God, I did my Christian duty while I was in jail.”Pell points to the “many, many good things” that happened during his imprisonment like “the wonderful support” of his family and friends or the “decency and professionalism” of all the wardens. He saw the goodness of a lot of people,“The fellow who was in the cell next to me — he was a bit off his head, he’s a mass murderer. But on the morning that I was going for my appeal, he shouted out, wished me well.”