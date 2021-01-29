President of the March for Life, Jeanne Mancini, Discusses Significance of the Pro-Life Event With the stroke of his pen, President Joe Biden revoked the Mexico City Policy today. Pro-life leaders … More





With the stroke of his pen, President Joe Biden revoked the Mexico City Policy today. Pro-life leaders were quick to respond to the White House's announcement and the message it sends. The president of the March for Life, Jeanne Mancini, joins to share what she makes of today's executive order and the timing of it. She responds to the administration's claims that this is protecting access to health care. A new Knights of Columbus-Marist poll shows 77% of those surveyed said they either "oppose" or "strongly oppose" using tax dollars to pay for abortion procedures around the world. Mancini explains what message is being sent to those Americans opposed to these policies. The president of the March for Life tells us what to expect at tomorrow's 48th annual march and discusses its significance and importance, in particular, to the pro-life movement.